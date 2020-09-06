Sleek, new collection by Yoko London











Yoko London, a high-end jewelry brand specializing in pearls, is launching a new collection with (relatively) more affordable prices: jewels start at less than a thousand pounds (or euros). The collection is called Sleek and is in line with the style of the Maison: classic, licensed to amaze. The collection consists of 18-karat white or yellow gold earrings, diamonds and, of course, lots of pearls. Those used are the 5-5.5mm Akoya, often arranged in a surprising way.



Founded in 1973, Yoko London is a third generation family-run Maison run by Michael Hakimian. The company works exclusively with 13 different pearl farms around the world to find and select the most beautiful and unusual spheres, with rare colors and exceptional sizes. The Sleek collection aims to reach women who want a touch of elegance even with a casual day look as well as with a formal evening dress.



















