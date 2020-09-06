Orecchini, vetrina — September 6, 2020 at 5:00 am

Sleek, new collection by Yoko London




Yoko London, a high-end jewelry brand specializing in pearls, is launching a new collection with (relatively) more affordable prices: jewels start at less than a thousand pounds (or euros). The collection is called Sleek and is in line with the style of the Maison: classic, licensed to amaze. The collection consists of 18-karat white or yellow gold earrings, diamonds and, of course, lots of pearls. Those used are the 5-5.5mm Akoya, often arranged in a surprising way.

Orecchini della collezione Sleek
Founded in 1973, Yoko London is a third generation family-run Maison run by Michael Hakimian. The company works exclusively with 13 different pearl farms around the world to find and select the most beautiful and unusual spheres, with rare colors and exceptional sizes. The Sleek collection aims to reach women who want a touch of elegance even with a casual day look as well as with a formal evening dress.

Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini di Yoko London in oro bianco, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini in oro giallo, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini chandelier in oro bianco, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini art déco in oro bianco, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini pendenti in oro bianco, diamanti e perle Akoya
