LeBebé’s crumbs

Crumbs, but of jewels. The idea comes from leBebé, a brand born with the idea of ​​offering small jewels for new mothers, which over time has broadened the field of action. Even the Le Briciole (crumbs) collection, in any case, remains faithful to the style of the company born in 2007 from the idea of ​​the brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde, owners of Lucebianca, the third generation of a historic Neapolitan family of jewelers who started the activity in 1948. Even the jewels of the Le Briciole collection are entirely made in Italy, in 18-karat gold, diamonds and pavé.



The collection consists of pendants with chains in rolò chain adjustable in length, bracelets with the single shape of a boy or girl, integrated into the knitted chain. In the pink gold version, the boy and girl silhouettes are embellished with a diamond. The white gold version, on the other hand, is proposed in two interpretations, with a single diamond and with pavé on each shape. Prices: for the pendants and bracelets the retail price is € 360, the single earring € 180.

















