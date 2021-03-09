Serafino Consoli, jewels without size











Rings that widen to become a bracelet, thanks to a patent and a refined technique: they are those of Serafino Consoli ♦

History of a brand, which is also the story of a patent. And on that patent is built the fame of Serafino Consoli, a brand born in the province of Bergamo, Lombardy, Italy, in 1959. But it would be unfair to say that the work of Serafino Consoli is only that related to the jewels that tighten and widen. The reality is another. The company was born for the production on behalf of third parties. But it is in the Nineties that the son of the founder, Ivan Consoli, renews the company together with his sisters Nadia and Raffaella. First decision: transfer to a new and modern location. And then the impulse to research: the engineering of metals applied to jewelry leads to the patent, in 2013, of the technology that has increased the fame of Serafino Consoli.

Rings and bracelets are made of a metallic magic that widens or tightens.

It is not the only Maison that also focuses on this aspect, but the way in which elasticity is realized is different from other competitors. In fact, it is the result of a patent that has undergone a ten-year trial. To give an idea, each piece of jewelry contains up to 42,000 welding points and 988 components. With this technique, Serafino Consoli creates jewels that play on the use of metal, gold in different colors, and stones that are patiently embedded in the elements that make up the elastic jersey: for these “without size” jewels the combinations are endless. Alessia Mongrando















