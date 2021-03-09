The time of Anna Maccieri Rossi



x







The sensation of time that is flowing through the jewelery of designer Anna Maccieri Rossi ♦ ︎

From watches to jewels. But without forgetting the first love: Anna Maccieri Rossi, after years of work for several Maison of Haute Horlogerie, has transferred her experience in jewelry, with a debut in the Design Room of VicenzaOro. But the real subject of his work, after all, are neither watches nor even jewels: it is time.

Bracelets, pendants and necklaces always have a link, in fact, with the dials on which the hands of the timepieces flow.

At the center of the jewels there is a very thin round or square metal disk, decorated with a mother-of-pearl mosaic on both sides, protected by a translucent lacquer. For example, it is at the end of an open chocker, which depicts a wolf barking ideally at the moonstone at the other end of the metal. Or it can be found together with earrings and rings with colored sapphires, mounted at precise distances that represent hours, from the pink of dawn to the orange of the midday to the intense blue of the night. Monica Battistoni

















