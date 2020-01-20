Seaman Schepps story

Design, vetrina — January 20, 2020 at 4:30 am

Short history of the great American designer Seaman Schepps, a master of color ♦ ︎
There are designers who have a resounding success for a shorter or longer period. And there are designers who enter history. One of these is Seaman Schepps. Son of immigrants, he became famous for his vintage-style jewelry. From the East Side of New York, at the end of the nineteenth century, Schepps moved to California, with its own shop in Los Angeles that also sold antiques in addition to jewelry. In 1931 he returned to New York, where he finally had a good success with a store on Madison Avenue.

Anello di Seaman Schepps in oro e lapislazzuli
Schepps, like many Americans of that time, regarded Europe as the beacon of creativity. Therefore, when he visited Paris, he studied Verdura’s jewels for Chanel, Suzanne Belperron, René Boivin and Jeanne Toussaint for Cartier. These great designers have contributed to the professional growth of Schepps, which has found its artistic path: large jewelry, super retro-style bracelets, many colored stones. He was not a revolutionary of jewelry, but a painter who used the colors of the palette in an original way.

Collana con tormalina rosa, perle, zaffiri, diamanti
The stones were often cut irregularly, they used little diamonds, while they preferred pastel-colored stones like blue sapphires, emeralds, yellow topazes, citrines, rose quartz, jade, turquoise and lapis lazuli. In short, he has reworked already used geometries, such as the Maltese cross, but with his own style. His work continued until the late 1960s. Then, the Seaman Schepps brand was sold to Jay Bauer and Anthony Hopenjam and still exists. But the designer’s original jewels are still very sought after. Cosimo Muzzano

Orecchini con rubini sintetici e diamanti
Collana e orecchini di perle coltivate e diamanti
Orecchini in oro 18 carati, e perle di rubino
Collana in quarzo avventurina, giada e rubini
Orecchini con conchiglia, oro, perle
Bracciale in oro, gemme e diamanti
Bracciale Rio, in oro 18 carati, platino, pietre colorate e diamanti
Bracciale multigemma venduto da Christie's
Spilla a forma di cornucopia con perle mobili, diamanti, smeraldo
Bracciale anni Cinquanta venduto da Sotheby's
Spilla floreale con citrini
Un giovane Seam Schepps
