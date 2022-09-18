









Bros Manifatture celebrates 20 years of activity of the Marche brand with a flurry of news One of these concerns the Chakra collection by Brosway. It is one of the most successful bijoux lines of the company founded and led by Lanfranco Beleggia, now together with his sons Maurizio, Valerio and Beatrice. The Chakra bijoux combine a certain fantasy in periodically renewing themselves, together with a very low price and a gypsy style that meets the favor especially of the younger ones.



Even the new jewels of the Chakra collection, which despite the chosen name are not inspired by the Hindu religion, collect a series of lucky symbols, or simply decorative, such as the crescent moon, the star, the wind rose. The bijoux include earrings, necklaces and bracelets: they are made of steel, in the natural color or with gold PVD and the addition of white or colored cubic zirconia.

















