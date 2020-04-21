Pandora’s flowers











Flowers in spring, Pandora says, are the flag of the new season and renewal. Once the anguish of winter is over, with all its ordinary problems or, as in 2020, sadly extraordinary, you can look forward with confidence. And hope. Being positive also means taking care of your own person and, in the case of the Danish bijoux brand, here is the daisy symbol for the Petal Power line with flower-shaped jewels, even if it is not indicated by Pandora as a real collection.



The jewels are made of Pandora Rose, the metal alloy that features 14-carat rose gold plating. In this case the daisy has been redesigned. The collection is characterized by hand-finished pink or blue enamelling and the application of cubic zirconia, small stones that recall the brilliance of the diamond, but have the advantage of being much less expensive. A ring with three pink daisies costs 89 euros, a Petal Power band ring 69 euros.

















