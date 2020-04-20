, bracciale, COLLANE — April 20, 2020 at 4:00 am

Tropical charm for Swarovski




For Swarovski, 2020 is truly the year of exotic charm. After the Bamboo collection, here are other bijoux inspired by botany and equatorial fauna with the Tropical collection. Leaves, flowers, lianas and parrots are the new subjects from which the Austrian Maison specialized in quality crystals finds inspiration. Necklaces, earrings and bracelets make up a small portable jungle and, above all, are wearable without too many worries. The jewels are made of metal (it is not specified which one is in the description) “plated in gold tone” in addition, of course, to the classic Swarovski crystals.

Anello della collezione Tropical
Anello della collezione Tropical

Green and gold are the predominant colors of the jewels, although crystals of other shades are not lacking. The collection also has prices in line with other bijoux of the same type. For example, the necklace with parrot costs 149 euros, the earrings with parrot on the perch 99 euros, while for a simple bracelet with leaf and green crystal it drops to 79 euros.

Orecchini con foglie tropicale
Orecchini con foglie tropicale
Orecchini con pappagallo
Orecchini con pappagallo

Orecchini a forma di fiori
Orecchini a forma di fiori
Collana con pappagallo sul trespolo
Collana con pappagallo sul trespolo
Collana con foglia tropicale
Collana con foglia tropicale
Orecchini a forma di foglie di Ginko
Orecchini a forma di foglie di Ginko

Collane Swarovski della collezione Tropical
Collane Swarovski della collezione Tropical







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *