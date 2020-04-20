Tropical charm for Swarovski











For Swarovski, 2020 is truly the year of exotic charm. After the Bamboo collection, here are other bijoux inspired by botany and equatorial fauna with the Tropical collection. Leaves, flowers, lianas and parrots are the new subjects from which the Austrian Maison specialized in quality crystals finds inspiration. Necklaces, earrings and bracelets make up a small portable jungle and, above all, are wearable without too many worries. The jewels are made of metal (it is not specified which one is in the description) “plated in gold tone” in addition, of course, to the classic Swarovski crystals.



Green and gold are the predominant colors of the jewels, although crystals of other shades are not lacking. The collection also has prices in line with other bijoux of the same type. For example, the necklace with parrot costs 149 euros, the earrings with parrot on the perch 99 euros, while for a simple bracelet with leaf and green crystal it drops to 79 euros.















