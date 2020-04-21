Pianegonda with Virentia leaves











New Latin language lesson with Pianegonda. The brand, purchased years ago by the Bros Manifatture group, which is specialized in silver jewelry with a modern and innovative design, has decided to combine its collections with a Latin name. An intelligent decision, which distinguishes the Italian brand from the global anglophilia. Here, then, is another collection that has its name in the language of the ancient Romans: Virentia.



For those unfamiliar with Latin, it is better to translate: virentia means vegetation. And, in fact, the jewels of the collection have the shape of long, pointed lanceolate leaves, which intertwine or connect to form bracelets, earrings, necklace. Virentia di Pianegonda jewels are available in two versions: classic polished and satin silver, or in 18 carat gold plated silver. A ring of the latter type has a price of 125 euros, while it rises to 470 euros for a bracelet and 390 euros for the necklace, which drops to 364 euros in the silver only version.















