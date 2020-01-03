Pandora’s first 2020 collection is called Purely











Pandora Purely: this is the name of the first collection of 2020 proposed by the Danish brand for the new spring of the year. And, as the name indicates, it is just a line of pure Pandora style jewelry. To these jewels do not add inspirations, shapes or exotic icons (if you exclude a heart-shaped element), which refer to myths or cartoon characters. These are simply earrings, rings and, of course, many charms to add to your bracelets.



The shape that connects all the pieces of the Purely Pandora collection is, in case, the sphere. Tiny bubbles, in fact, form the surface of the jewels, which are made in three different colors. They are, in fact, in 925 sterling silver and pavé with cubic zirconia, with Pandora Shine, 18 carat gold plated silver, or with Pandora Rose, a special metal alloy with 14 carat rose gold plating.

















