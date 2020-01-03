Pandora’s first 2020 collection is called Purely

ANELLI, Argento, bracciale, Pandora, vetrina — January 3, 2020 at 4:30 am

Pandora Purely: this is the name of the first collection of 2020 proposed by the Danish brand for the new spring of the year. And, as the name indicates, it is just a line of pure Pandora style jewelry. To these jewels do not add inspirations, shapes or exotic icons (if you exclude a heart-shaped element), which refer to myths or cartoon characters. These are simply earrings, rings and, of course, many charms to add to your bracelets.

Elemento in Pandora Rose e cubic zirconia
The shape that connects all the pieces of the Purely Pandora collection is, in case, the sphere. Tiny bubbles, in fact, form the surface of the jewels, which are made in three different colors. They are, in fact, in 925 sterling silver and pavé with cubic zirconia, with Pandora Shine, 18 carat gold plated silver, or with Pandora Rose, a special metal alloy with 14 carat rose gold plating.
Anello in argento e cubic zirconia
Dettaglio del bracciale con chiusura a catenella
Catenella in argento
Collana Pandora Rose
Elemento a forma di cuore
Elemento per bracciale in Pandora Rose
Orecchini in argento
La collezione Purely
Combinazione di bracciale e collana con pendente
