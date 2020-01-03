With Begum Khan the polished is him

The cufflinks for men (but not only) elegant, extroverted, precious signed by Begum Khan.
The jewelry for men, we say it out loud, are in most cases ugly. There’s also those who say that a man should never wear jewelry, but they are a minority. In any case, the jewelry for men are designed largely with a vaguely military-style, with leather and buckles, crude steel and rapper chains. But there who comes out of this macho pattern and, paradoxically, is a woman born in a male-dominated society: Turkey. Begüm Kiroglu was born into a family of Ottoman art collectors in Istanbul. Luckily for her, she spent her childhood surrounded by rare and beautiful objects (works of Oriental art, bleu-blanc porcelain, antique carpets, exquisite tapestries). Then, become an adult, she moved to Shanghai, where she earned a degree in culture and Chinese art.
Among ancient Ottoman art, Chinese culture and dynamism of Shanghai, has chosen to engage in a jewel for refined men: the cufflinks. It created the Begüm Khan brand. Forget the gold cufflinks with simple geometries and, at most, a stone. Her wrist jewels are rich in baroque pearls, emeralds, paved with precious stones. In short, they are jewels that does not disfigure when worn by a woman but, paradoxically, do not affect virility. Indeed, the contrast can also bring out more male character of the wearer. As long as you know how to do. Federico Graglia