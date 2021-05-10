On the moon with 2Jewels











The 2Jewels brand, which is part of the Mabina maison, is inspired by the moon with the new Moonscape bijoux collection. The irregular surface of the Earth’s satellite is transformed into two sets consisting of necklaces, bracelets and earrings. The bijoux are made of 316L steel or 316L steel Pvd rose gold and crystals. The necklaces are available in the 90 cm sautoir version (44 euros, 49 for the rosé version) and 45 cm choker (34 euros, 39 for the rosé version). The necklaces are composed on the basis of a chain with elongated links, decorated with pendants of alternating sizes and decorations, charms with the lunar texture, which lights up with a thousand shades in the light and smooth charms with a crystal in the center. The alternation creates contrast and underlines the mood of the collection.



The bracelet in the style of jingling coins on the wrist, instead costs 34 euros, 39 for the rosé version. Identical style for the round earrings with lunar texture and attachment to the lobe with a smooth disc with crystal in the center (24 and 29 euros).