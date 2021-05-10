Brooke Gregson’s Nature Stones











Between London and Los Angeles to make jewelry different from the usual. Perhaps one of the keys to understanding Brooke Gregson‘s work is also her experience as a fabric designer alongside her art history studies. Not to mention that her father was apparently a passionate jewelry collector and this helps. Unfortunately, the designer is also part of the group of people who believe that stones have healing powers (question: why, then, not sell them in pharmacies? Have you ever tried to wear a ring to relieve the headache? We are in 2021 .. .) as well as the inevitable astrology. Ok, let’s forget it and look at jewelry for what it is: jewelry.



Opals, aquamarines, sapphires, rubies and rough diamonds accompany necklaces that Brooke Gregson calls amulets and since she creates them she must be a very lucky person. The designer, born in California, also studied in Shoreditch, an artistic area of ​​London near the equally trendy neighborhood of Hoxton, and graduated from the Chelsea School of Art. A trip to Japan, among the gardens of Kyoto, was the spring of inspiration for the 2018 collection, which is inspired by geisha kimonos, with the use of silk laces for the bracelets, but also by Tokyo architecture. All jewels are made entirely in London and Los Angeles.













