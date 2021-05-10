The good deeds of Āzlee











Fashion, photography, the glossy pages of Glamor and Allure Magazines in New York. But, then, a dive into the reality of Guatemala, on the shores of Lake Atitlan: for the designer Baylee Ann Zwart, who grew up between Colorado and California, the change of atmosphere was radical. But, from that experience in the Central American country, in an organization that produced accessories for fair trade with women artisans, the idea of ​​her jewelry brand, Āzlee, was born: a word that is a combination of her middle name, surname and name. In any case, in Guatemala she experienced the thrill of making her first jewels together with local artisans. And Baylee Ann fell in love with jewelry.



She describes her production of her as inspired by Art Deco, quite vaguely, alongside the shapes of ancient jewelry, as evidenced by the ring with the owl that represents the goddess Athena according to Greek mythology. Another source of inspiration for Āzlee is the sea, indeed, the ocean. Perhaps this is why her 18-karat gold and platinum jewels are made in Los Angeles with fair trade gold and, above all, 100% recycled. The same solidarity program for the stones, with vintage and already used gems, to limit new extractions. Her clients include Emma Watson, Rihanna, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz and Scarlett Johansson.