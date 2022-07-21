









Jewelers in support of Ukraine. In March, some jewelers launched a fundraiser for children who were victims of war. So far they have raised around £ 25,000 for Hope and Homes for Children, an NGO currently working in Ukraine, in combination with gems extracted from a Brazilian Cruzeiro mine. The support action continues and other designs have been added in recent months. Brazilian-born designer Ana Khouri, for example, has just donated a pair of earrings in yellow beryl and blue indicolite tourmaline, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The idea of ​​the jewelry for Ukraine is by Annabel Davidson of Vanity Fair on Jewelery: when Russia started the war she was in Brazil visiting the Cruzeiro mine, which is located in the state of Minas Gerais, north of Sao Paulo . The mine produces tourmaline, quartz, morganite, aquamarine and garnet, as well as blue indicolite tourmaline and yellow heliodine, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Davidson put two and two together.

The CEO of the mine, Douglas Neves, immediately agreed to donate the gems for the project to support the Ukrainian people. They joined immediately: Carla Amorim, Ara Vartanian, Prasi and Kika Alvarenga from Brazil, Jessica McCormack in London, Ana Khouri in New York and Maggi Simpkins based in Los Angeles, together with Ruth Tomlinson and Sophie Breitmeyer. Other jewelers, such as Solange Azagury-Partridge, Anabela Chan and Robinson Pelham, have instead decided to support the Red Cross or organizations such as Care and Save the Children UK.



The support is also an opportunity for jewelry lovers, who are drawn by lot. Every three weeks a piece of jewelry is up for grabs on JustGiving.com between anyone who makes a donation of 10 euros or pounds. The money raised is passed on to Hope and Homes for Children, which supports volunteers in Ukraine.