









Mother jewelry designer, daughter jewelry designer and owner of two brands: Bijude M (which she considers prêt-à-porter) and Mio Harutaka, which is also her name. Japanese, with an international soul and very sensitive to the theme of sustainability and equity in diamonds, Mio Harutaka started creating her pieces inspired by nature and animals in 2011. It was her mother who advised her to create her own. first jewel, when she was just 20 years old, on the occasion of a traditional festival that marks the passage of young Japanese to adulthood.



For that ceremony Mio Harutaka designed a rabbit-shaped ring and a daisy-shaped ring. They were the first of a long series, even if first came the jewels with the Bijude M brand, and in 2018 those in the shape of insects, pets or plants multiplied, in a kind of precious Noah’s Ark, of the brand Mio Harutaka, based in Tokyo. They are gold jewelry with diamonds (strictly not from conflict areas and with a solidarity program for local populations), as well as sapphires and semi-precious stones, with unique designs.