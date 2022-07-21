









The large, luxurious, traditional Indian jewelery gifts signed by Maison Sawansukha ♦

For nearly two centuries the name Sawansukha was associated with the diamond trade. You do not know, probably, but today is one of India’s leading jewelers. In particular of Rajasthan, in Bikaner city. The style is that of the great Indian jewelry, it was of the maharaja’s, now of course mediated by a more modern taste, although anchored to tradition. Gold, diamonds, pearls, platinum and precious stones to create jewelry that make you dream even those who are not fond of the East (but is there anyone who resists the allure of India?).



For a pearl and diamond necklace, for example, the jeweler has a poetic explanation: it represents the dance of a peacock when it rains. The diamonds in the shape of peacock feathers, and hopeful look to the clouds, symbolized by the pearls. The diamonds from the ranks of pearls are like drops of water falling disperse. The other jewel, however, is inspired by the goddess Lakshmi, the center of the pendant: a jewel more traditional, very exotic.













