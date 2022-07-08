









For years, De Beers has entered the synthetic diamond market with the Lightbox brand. But The Alchemist of Light is, instead, the name of the high jewelery collection that obviously uses natural diamonds. Light, as we know, can cause different effects. A taste of the collection arrived in January. Six months later the big company that is synonymous with the most loved stone by women (a De Beers ad introduced the famous “a diamond is forever”) adds a new set of jewelry. In total there are 45 pieces of high jewelery made with diamonds of different cuts.



During the haut couture week in Paris De Beers showed five new sets: Dusk Reflection, Ascending Shadows, Midnight Aura, Optical Wonder and Frozen Capture. The diamonds used are not only white or, more correctly, colorless, but also fancy. They are unique pieces, particularly rich and elaborate, with a modern design and use of titanium colored in pink and blue shades.As an established trend now seems, the Alchemist of Light collection also features transformable pieces, such as the Dusk Reflection set, which features detachable elements: the choker is transformed into two cuffs, with a not simple goldsmith technique solution. It should also be noted that in some cases the diamonds are combined with “less noble” stones, as for Midnight Aura, where the transparent gems are placed inside green chrysoprase pearls. Or the Frozen Capture set, where diamonds coexist with rock crystal.











