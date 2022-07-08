









Virtus Lady is a jewelry brand born in Rome in 2014 on the initiative of Riccardo Zannetti, founder and designer. The philosophy of the company is to combine craftsmanship with the proposal of affordable jewelry, as in the case of the Virtus Lady line. Now the brand sees the entry of Ferdinando Zannetti, with the role of commercial and boutique manager, together with Edoardo Zannetti, in the role of production and atelier manager. It is the classic generational shift, but not the first.



The professional history of the family, in fact, dates back to the great-grandfather, Carmine Zannetti, a master goldsmith with a passion for watch mechanisms and a source of inspiration for Riccardo Zannetti, founder and creative director of the Virtus Lady & Virtus Watches brands. In fact, in 1982, following the example of his grandfather Zannetti, he created the first original timepieces, bespoke models appreciated throughout the world for their technical and design excellence.As for the jewels, on the other hand, the Virtus Lady collection offers a selection of jewels handmade with obsessive craftsmanship, decorated with enamel and embellished with natural stones. Among the objectives of the company there is also the expansion of the brand both in Italy and abroad, starting with the strengthening of the retail sector with the opening on the national territory of new Virtus Lady & Virtus Watches boutiques, in addition to those existing in the cities of Rome and Verona. Goals that are now in the sights of Ferdinando and Edoardo Zannetti.