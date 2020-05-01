ANELLI, vetrina — May 1, 2020 at 4:30 am

Flora Bhattacharya, passage to India





The scent of India seen through the eyes and creativity of Flora Bhattachary ♦

India and Britain are two souls that history has united: conflicts and love are the legacy of the great empire, that Flora Bhattachary translates into quality jewelry. London designer makes no secret of being fascinated by India of the past, the exotic that Europeans love. The geometric designs of Mughal era are well translated and distilled in decor for jewelry. She don’t forgets the gold and precious stones but, of course, her India is updated for our times, with a less baroque than the goldsmith Indian tradition. In short, wealth, opulence, but do not overdo.

Anello Taxila in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi
The designer is an emerging figure in the London scene: he founded his brand only in 2014, after a Master at St Martins. Yet it is already considered one of the “hot signatures” of British design. It won a number of prestigious awards, including the Prix Unsigned Ecône 2015; One Year On New Designer Award in 2015 and was selected as a finalist in 2015 Collection of the Year Awards for his Baoli Collection. Lavinia Andorno

Anelli in argento riciclato con ametiste, zaffiri, acquamatina, tsavorite
Orecchini pendenti in oro giallo e rubini
Orecchini a cerchio in oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini Ooak con tormalina verde e perle
Ciondolo Constellation in oro e diamanti champagne
Anello in argento con ametiste
Anello Pushpa Star Cocktail, con oro e rubini
Anello in oro con pietra scavata e perla
