









Maria Canale and the flappers, women who in the 1920s wore slightly shorter (but not mini) skirts, which loved a different hairstyle, listened to jazz, smoked and drank alcohol. Without forgetting elegance, because their choices soon became fashionable. To the flappers Maria Canale has dedicated a successful collection, which has as its central motif the fringes composed of small gold spheres, to which are added emeralds. The story of Maria Canale actually began in the 1920s, the flappers time.



But with his grandmother, who had the same name and with a ship that left Genoa in 1921, loaded with Italians who were looking for their fortune in America. Maria Canale, however, had left to study at Columbia University and to expand the family business in the United States. The story of Maria Canale began like this. Now to continue the journey is the niece of the same name and is one of the most famous designers: just think that she has won more than 30 international awards and has worked extensively for giants such as Tiffany, Harry Winston or Mikimoto. Now Maria Canale is a New York based Maison, and she is a perfect New Yorker, based in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. But the “C” still appears on the jewels of her collections, which was the family crest imported by her grandmother on Manhattan soil, together with her passion for Fiat sports cars.Maria Canale has made a career, it is true, but she too started early: at 13 she was already an apprentice to a goldsmith, before graduating in metalworking and studying design. Her motto is: simplicity is the secret of true elegance. In particular, her jewels are inspired by the art deco style, with well-defined geometric shapes, and the alternation of light and dark materials. Which flappers would have liked too.