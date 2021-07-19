









Rocca 1794, a chain of the Damiani group, remains in the shopping street Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, in Milan (the previous contract had expired). The Municipality of Milan has signed the concession contract with the Valenza Group: an agreement lasting 18 years which gives access to over 800 square meters of the boutique.

The investment in one of the main international luxury shopping streets, underlines a note, is part of a strategic development plan for the Rocca 1794 chain and also testifies to how much the Damiani Group believes in the commercial potential of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and the redevelopment process of the area, carried out by the Municipality of Milan, over the years.



Furthermore, through this operation, the Group further consolidates the link with a great partner of excellence: the prestigious Rolex brand which has been the dealer for years and which is distributed in various Rocca 1794 boutiques. jewelery and watchmaking, is present in the most important Italian cities (including Bari, Bologna, Catania, Lecce, Mantua, Milan, Padua, Taormina and Turin), in the international airports of Fiumicino and Malpensa airports but also in Switzerland in Lugano.Over the next few months, in addition to the opening of the Rolex boutique in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Rocca 1794 plans to further expand its distribution network. Founded in 1794 and acquired by the Damiani Group in 2008, Rocca has become, over the course of its more than 200 years of history, the reference point for watchmaking and jewelry lovers.