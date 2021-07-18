









High jewelry designed also thanks to 3D printers: it is Jaubalet’s idea to create custom necklaces, rings or bracelets ♦ ︎

London, 1 Berkeley Street, but also Place Vendôme, Paris, the home of luxury jewelers like Dior, Chanel, and Jaubalet. But the latter stands out from all the others: the jeweler based in London and Paris, in fact, has taken the road of bespoke jewels. The most surprising aspect is that it does so even with the help of 3D printing. For the uninitiated, 3D machines are printers that reproduce an entire object, rather than just drawing or photography. There are also bijoux made in 3D, but usually it is plastic.



Now, however, this technology is also used in the temple of jewelry, Place Vendôme. Of course, the jewels are not made of plastic: the 3D printer is used to create the models on which the craftsmen then make the real jewel. But it is a quantum leap in design. The jewels can be made to measure, or more simply personalized through the choice of different options directly on the internet, for example you can choose the type of stone or the gold color of a ring or a pair of earrings.“I could not sign a check simply after looking at a picture on the internet,” explained a client of Jaubalet, Carine Pichon. «And if I buy something and then it’s not the size I want? If it is too big or too small? So I think that having something that is not the final product, but similar, when it comes to choosing size and shape, it is important to reassure customers that they are making the right choice “. Result: the customer, a month after her appointment with the 3D prototype, returned to take the finished jewelery and seemed satisfied. He bought a 6,000 euro diamond ring.Thanks to a careful pricing policy, it seems that Jaubalet’s prices are up to 50% lower than the other big names who flock to the same square. “We have no showroom costs, all our products are made to order, so our prices are lower, more accessible, and we offer exceptional quality,” said Jaubalet’s commercial director Patrick Barruel a while ago to Euronews.