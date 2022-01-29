









True love, pure love, perhaps represents the pinnacle of spirituality. This is also assured by Amen, an Italian jewelry company that offers collections inspired by the world of religion and spirituality. But also to love. For Valentine’s Day, for example, Amen proposes the Quadricuore collection which, as you can imagine, focuses on the symbol most used to remember love. But, in truth, it is a collection that also manages to add its own originality thanks to an innovative design.



The jewels for the day of lovers, in fact, have a shape that represents a four-leaf clover, a classic symbol of good luck, but with heart-shaped leaves. Not only that: one leaf among others differs in color and material used: an even more evident heart. The collection consists of necklaces, rings and earrings in 925 silver with rhodium or rosé finish, with cubic zirconia of different colors. Prices: both the necklace and the ring cost € 59.90, while the earrings cost € 69.90.