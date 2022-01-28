









Years go by but Fawaz Gruosi’s talent is fresh as a rose. The jeweler is one of the few capable not only of creating extraordinary pieces, but also of introducing trends that are then accepted (some would say copied) by the rest of the world. Many years ago were black diamonds, provided by Fawaz Gruosi with a passport to enter the world of high jewelry. Filed away the years with the unfortunate Maison de Grisogono, stumbled upon corporate problems far from the world of jewelry, Fawaz Gruosi has restarted with a brand that this time has his name and a boutique in Berkeley Square, London, while the creation of the jewels takes place in Geneva. And he did well, as he is well known in the world of high jewelery enthusiasts.

During the Parisian haute couture week, Gruosi presented new exceptional jewels. The style is the same as always: sinuous, surprising, innovative shapes without being bizarre. And, above all, with many great gems enhanced by the design. Like the ring with a square-cut Colombian emerald of over 15 carats, surrounded by rubies and other navette-cut emeralds. Or a pair of earrings in 18-karat rose gold and titanium, with two Colombian emerald-cut emeralds, 408 brilliant-cut emeralds, 106 brilliant-cut white diamonds and ivory-colored ceramic: a jewel that has no comparison. The style of the earrings is also reflected in a “lava setting” necklace with the sinuous trend of a snake of diamonds intertwined with a second snake of emeralds, surmounted by a quintet of emeralds: there are 44 Zambian emeralds for a total of 87, 65 carat. There is no shortage of pieces composed solely of diamonds, such as the 18-karat white gold ring with 62 baguette-cut and 673 brilliant-cut white diamonds.

But, as mentioned at the beginning, the jeweler also loves to surprise. This time Grwuosi introduces amber to high jewelery. A precious material, and well known, but not usually used in this type of jewelry. Instead, here is a ring and bracelet with Baltic amber of the best quality chiseled in cabochon and drops, with gold motifs set with diamonds. Above, a 9.75-carat Ceylon sapphire, pear-cut diamonds. It’s safe to bet that amber will also be rediscovered by other Maisons.

For lovers of colored gemstones, there is only the embarrassment of choice. A bracelet combines two blue sapphires for a total of 121.62 carats, with 153.10 carats of pink sapphires contrasted with baguette-cut emeralds. Or a ring with an ellipse made up of baguette-cut sapphires and spiral emeralds. Not only that: the ring is topped with a 27.33-carat Ceylon sapphire. If, on the other hand, you love the color red, here is a bracelet composed of waves of baguette and brilliant cut Burmese rubies, which can be combined with a ring made with the same stones. Another ring, on the other hand, is made up of a pink opal sprinkled with marquise-cut diamonds and thirty-one cabochon emeralds: the effect is sure.

The most astonishing jewel of the collection, however, is a spectacular necklace made up of eight rows of emeralds and diamonds. It has a flavor reminiscent of the India of the maharajas or, better, of the maharanis (the queens). The jewel is composed of emeralds for 115.55 carats with cabochon cut interspersed with brilliant cut diamonds. Pure art.

