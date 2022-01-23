









From ox (2021) to tiger (2022): there is a big difference. According to the Chinese horoscope, this will be the year marked by the most ferocious feline. But also, as always, the occasion to celebrate the Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which is the most important traditional event not only in China, but also in Asian countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore. The date changes every year: this year the Chinese New Year is Tuesday 1 February. 2022, therefore, is the year of the Tiger, a sign that is repeated (like the others) every 12 years: the last time was in 2010.



According to astrologers (but you don’t need to be a star expert to understand this), the tiger is a symbol of strength and courage. Whether who was born in a year of the tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010) is really strong and courageous is all to be verified. In any case, to celebrate the Chinese New Year or, simply, to stay tuned to the astrological year, there are many jewels inspired by the feline with streaked fur: from pieces of high jewelry such as that of Caricato by Paula Crevoshay, to simple pendants by Pandora. To you the choice.