









It is not always necessary to think big. Indeed, there are times when you need to think small. For example, when you want to keep costs down or make something the appropriate size. As in the case of the new collection of the Florentine brand Annamaria Cammilli. The Maison, in fact, has studied a tailor-made line for the youngest, but without losing the style and characteristics that distinguish the jewels of the usual collections. The new collection has an explicit name: Les petites.



These are small-scale jewels, but with the most well-known collection designs, such as the Desert Rose series and pieces from the Dune Assolo and Velaa Star lines. All the jewels share an essential design, enhanced by the precious alternation of shiny and velvety gold surfaces, which are used for all the collections of the Florentine brand. In addition, there are small diamonds that sparkle inside the jewels and provide an extra touch of light. In short, small, but brilliant.