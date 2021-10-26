









Jewels that can be worn indifferently by men or women. But, in deference to the social network mainstream, it should simply be said by any person. In short, the dream of those who want to abolish the distinction between genres, but also of jewelers, who would be happy to offer a collection that can be used by anyone. Fernando Jorge is not the first, in short, to propose a series of genderless jewels. The collection is called Sync and has just been presented in the designer’s studio in Shoreditch, London.



The party, the very first London event, “symbolized a decade of brand building surrounded by many talented, supportive and brilliant people.” Sync is defined by the Brazilian designer based in London as an exploration of genderless design. with textured and geometric stones with beveled and rounded edges, an earthy color palette and intertwined gold chains wink at the seventies. Alongside 18-karat gold, Fernando Jorge used stones such as red jasper, blue lapis lazuli and green nephrite, but the collection also includes pieces in gold only.