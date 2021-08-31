news — August 31, 2021 at 4:41 pm

Las Vegas Couture Winners and Finalists




There are 42 winners (if we count first, also the second and third place finalists) of the 2021 edition of the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas. In short, a considerable number of participants received recognition. Many Americans, a trio of Italians. Opening the event was the director of Couture and EVP, Emerald, Gannon Brousseau.
In addition to the announcement of the winners and finalists in the 14 design categories, Couture also presented Larry Pelzel, Vice President of Neiman Marcus, with this year’s Cindy Edelstein Award. The annual award is given to a true leader in the industry who is dedicated to the success of designers and brands.

Il Wynn Resort, dove si svolge la premiazione dei Couture Design Awards
Winners and finalists from the 12 main categories are selected by a panel of judges, while participating media and retailers vote for Editors’ Choice and People’s Choice. This year’s judges were Robb Report’s Kareem Rasheed, fashion correspondent Lynn Yaeger, designer Silvia Furmanovich, June Simmons Jewelers ‘Liebe Gamble and Reinhold Jewelers’ Yael Reinhold Lipnik.

Best in Innovative
• 1st place: Studio Renn
• 2nd place: Capolavoro Jewellery
• 3rd place: Persée

Anello di Studio Renn
Best in Diamonds Below $ 20K
• 1st place: Ondyn
• 2nd place: 64Facets
• 3rd place: Harika
Orecchini di Ondyn
Best in Diamonds Above $ 20K
• 1st place: Sutra
• 2nd place: Bayco
• 3rd place: Oscar Heyman
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti di Sutra
Best in Pearls
• 1st place: Assael
• 2nd place: Rosa Van Parys
• 3rd place: Moksh
Orecchini di perle di Assael
Best in Haute Couture
• 1st place: Lotus Arts de Vivre
• 2nd place: Yeprem
• 3rd place: Elsa Jin
Collier di Lotus Arts de Vivre
Best in Men’s
• 1st place: ArtyA
• 2nd place: Fope
• 3rd place: Jorge Adeler
Bracciale-orologio per uomo di ArtyA
Best in Silver
• 1st place: Tane Mexico 1942
• 2nd place: Sheryl Lowe
• 3rd place: Onirikka
Bracciale in argento di Tane Mexico 1942
Best in Bridal
• 1st place: Retrouvai
• 2nd place: Busatti
• 3rd place: Campbellian
Anello in oro e diamante di Retrouvai
Best in Colored Gemstones Below $ 20K
• 1st place: Harwell Godfrey
• 2nd place: Meredith Young
• 3rd place: Venyx
Pendente di Harwell Godfrey
Best in Colored Gemstones Above $ 20K
• 1st place: Vram
• 2nd place: Fernando Jorge
• 3rd place: Graziela
Anello di Vram
Best in Gold
• 1st place: Mariani
• 2nd place: Buddha Mama
• 3rd place: Shimansky
Orecchini di Mariani
Best in Debuting
• 1st place: Elsa Jin
• 2nd place: Rosa Van Parys
• 3rd place: Almasika
Spilla di Elsa Jin
Editors’ Choice
• 1st place: Bayco
• Finalist: Gismondi1754
• Finalist: Vendorafa
Anello con diamante di Bayco
People’s Choice
• 1st place: Assael
• Finalist: Gismondi1754
• Finalist: Vendorafa






