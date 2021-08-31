









There are 42 winners (if we count first, also the second and third place finalists) of the 2021 edition of the Couture Design Awards in Las Vegas. In short, a considerable number of participants received recognition. Many Americans, a trio of Italians. Opening the event was the director of Couture and EVP, Emerald, Gannon Brousseau.

In addition to the announcement of the winners and finalists in the 14 design categories, Couture also presented Larry Pelzel, Vice President of Neiman Marcus, with this year’s Cindy Edelstein Award. The annual award is given to a true leader in the industry who is dedicated to the success of designers and brands.



Winners and finalists from the 12 main categories are selected by a panel of judges, while participating media and retailers vote for Editors’ Choice and People’s Choice. This year’s judges were Robb Report’s Kareem Rasheed, fashion correspondent Lynn Yaeger, designer Silvia Furmanovich, June Simmons Jewelers ‘Liebe Gamble and Reinhold Jewelers’ Yael Reinhold Lipnik.

Best in Innovative

• 1st place: Studio Renn

• 2nd place: Capolavoro Jewellery

• 3rd place: Persée



• 1st place: Ondyn• 2nd place: 64Facets• 3rd place: Harika• 1st place: Sutra• 2nd place: Bayco• 3rd place: Oscar Heyman• 1st place: Assael• 2nd place: Rosa Van Parys• 3rd place: Moksh• 1st place: Lotus Arts de Vivre• 2nd place: Yeprem• 3rd place: Elsa Jin• 1st place: ArtyA• 2nd place: Fope• 3rd place: Jorge Adeler• 1st place: Tane Mexico 1942• 2nd place: Sheryl Lowe• 3rd place: Onirikka• 1st place: Retrouvai• 2nd place: Busatti• 3rd place: Campbellian• 1st place: Harwell Godfrey• 2nd place: Meredith Young• 3rd place: Venyx• 1st place: Vram• 2nd place: Fernando Jorge• 3rd place: Graziela• 1st place: Mariani• 2nd place: Buddha Mama• 3rd place: Shimansky• 1st place: Elsa Jin• 2nd place: Rosa Van Parys• 3rd place: Almasika• 1st place: Bayco• Finalist: Gismondi1754• Finalist: Vendorafa• 1st place: Assael• Finalist: Gismondi1754• Finalist: Vendorafa