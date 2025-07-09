La boutique Nanis a Mykonos
Italian jewels in the Cyclades. Nanis Italian Jewels opens its first single-brand boutique in the heart of the island of Mykonos, in Greece. Not just a shop: the space is dedicated to Italian craftsmanship and design. The boutique will remain open until October 2025. The Italian brand is the result of the work of Laura Bicego and Piero Marangon: founders and partners of the Venetian jewelry brand since 1990.

Mykonos is one of the most famous islands of the Greek archipelago, with a high tourist rate and also frequented by celebrities. The boutique is located in Agiou Efthimiou 11 and offers the Maison’s collections: Ivy, Soffio and Ciliegine, Boules, now embellished with the new mother-of-pearl shade Dolcevita, Muse. The jewels are handcrafted in Italy, with the gold surface engraved millimeter by millimeter using a burin.
