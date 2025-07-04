Two clues are not proof, but they are something: is an Italian jewelry hub being born? Demeglio has purchased 100% of Rf Jewels. And just two months ago Equita Smart Capital–Eltif, a private equity fund managed by Equita Capital Sgr, had entered the capital of Demeglio with a minority stake of 39.1%. RF Jewels is a Roman brand founded in Rome in 2011 and specialized in the design and distribution of bracelets, rings and necklaces. In 2024, the company founded by Andrea Frattarelli, with headquarters and showroom in the Piazza di Spagna area, reported a turnover of over 5 million euros, mainly generated abroad.



According to what Demeglio communicates, the operation represents the first step in the group’s growth strategy with the aim of strengthening its positioning in the fine jewelry sector. «The acquisition of RF Jewels will in fact guarantee the expansion of the product range and the immediate geographical diversification towards new areas with high potential such as the Middle East and South America». Frattarelli will remain involved in the project both in the management of the company and at a commercial level.

