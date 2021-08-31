









The jewels of Erica Courtney, American designer known for her passion for colored precious stones ♦

She has earned herself the reputation of a queen of luxury, of the kind of jewelry that can be imagined worn by rich Californians: Erica Courtney loves to design pieces of great impact. Too much? If you like jewelry with a minimal, essential style, made up of a little gold, Erica Courtney is not for you. If, on the other hand, you like compositions with large stones, bright colors, complex architecture and strong colors, the Los Angeles designer is your destination. Her Drop Dead Gorgeous line, exuberant series of jewels with precious stones is the manifesto of his creativity.



Rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets: all are consistent with the rich tradition of the Maison, which loves to amaze but also to amuse. Cheerfulness is one of the stated objectives of its brand: not only to show the jewel for others, in short, but also to choose something that puts you in a good mood when you look at it. Certainly, the smile must survive at the time of purchase: jewelery prices are on request.