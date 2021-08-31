









First steps of Baselworld II. Its first pop-up event was held in Geneva, therefore far from its original location, but at the same time as the Geneva Watch Days, that is a press conference to present the new spirit of Baselworld, with ten independent brands and a program. The event is part of the preparations for Baselworld 2022, which will take place in Basel from 31 March to 4 April 2022.

Ten watch brands are collected (Claude Meylan, IceWatch, AHCI represented by Ludovic Ballouard and David Candaux, BA111OD Watch Concept, Bomberg, Furlan Marri, Ikepod, Riskers and Sinn Spezialuhren) all chosen for their independent profile, size and their distinctive placement under the new Baselworld banner, and participating in the new concept to showcase their novelties.



The idea of ​​the new Baselworld, developed by the managing director, Michel Loris-Melikoff, includes both physical and online presence. The idea is to animate the community all year round 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The first meeting should be the debut of a multitude of live and virtual events that will take place on the new digital platform, which will be activated in the autumn of 2021. Original contents, events, networking, connections are new tools for the industry that have been developed and will be made available to brands to optimize their audience and business, all year round, in addition to physical meeting points.Meanwhile, in Geneva, the program included an opening party, happy hour cocktail, aftershow and closing party. There was also a streaming of the interview between the director Loris-Melikoff and Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari, as well as with Aurel Bacs, senior consultant of Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo, as well as a series of round tables on topical issues. such as the demystified blockchain with Gaetano Cavalieri, President of Cibjo, the World Confederation of Jewelery, whose member associations in more than 45 countries include more than 7 million people involved in the global sectors of jewelery and precious stones, the increase of Cpo (Certified Used, Watchmaking and Jewelery), Women in watchmaking and the art of collecting. Much of it will be replicated on a large scale at Baselworld 2022.