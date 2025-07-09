Milano Jewelry Week is back, an event organized by Prodes, scheduled for October 16-20, 2025. The idea, as always, is to involve a good part of the city in the world of jewelry. Last year, the organizers counted the participation of over 350 exhibitors from 60 countries and hundreds of events distributed in different locations in the city. For the 2025 edition, some new features are on the horizon.



The Jewelry Hub is back, officially recognized by the Lombardy Region as a National Industry Fair. The event is changing location and will be hosted at Palazzo Serbelloni, a historic residence in Milan. Inside, collections of high jewelry, innovative design and precious materials will give life to an exhibition path designed for industry professionals, buyers, press and enthusiasts, with B2B meetings, presentations of new brands and previews. Artistar Jewels, one of the flagship exhibitions of the Milano Jewelry Week, will present an international selection of jewels ranging from high craftsmanship to conceptual design, including authorial, artistic and experimental works. The exhibition will return to Palazzo Bovara, flanked this year by the Talent Show, a special project dedicated to young students from international academies and schools, who will have the opportunity to exhibit their creations alongside those of established artists, generating a dialogue between the new generations and the protagonists of the contemporary goldsmith scene.



The Experiential Journeys are also planned, thematic itineraries between galleries, boutiques, showrooms and institutional spaces, with exhibitions, artistic performances, workshops, meetings, cocktail parties and numerous immersive experiences. On Friday 17 October at the Teatro San Babila, the MJW Awarding Night will be held, during which the awards to the 2025 winners will be announced and presented.

