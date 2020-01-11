Colors, fairy tales and success of Aisha Baker











A little mysterious, a little fashionable, certainly successful: Aisha Baker is a Dubai-based jewellery brand, born in 2017. It was founded by the jewelry expert Aisha Baker and the jeweler designer Hoonik Chang. Their jewels, sold in the boutique in London, but also online at a price with various zeros, are handmade in Britain and use very colorful gold and gems, variously inspired by a fairytale world. For example, the enchanted forest.

Other sources of inspiration are folklore characters, but without forgetting that the jewels will be worn by a woman who lives in the contemporary era. Hoonik Chang, director of design, has an internship with Cartier and study at Hannah Martin School in London. Hoonik also studied design and metalworking in South Korea before moving to London, where in 2015 he won the Theo Fennell award at the BA Jewelery Design Degree Show. He also received awards from Cartier and Avakian.

















