The Orient by Buddha Mama











The Buddhism joins with jewelery in the original collections of Buddha Mama ♦ ︎

The way of meditation can lead to unexpected goals. For those who are involved in this philosophical-spiritual practice, meditation is a way to elevate oneself, to understand oneself, or just to live more serene. For the Buddhists meditation is something more. But, by surprise, it can even bring you to the jewelery. This is the case of Buddha Mama, a line of handmade jewelry, inspired Buddhism and Oriental traditions. Everything started at the kitchen table, searching for funds dedicated to his local Buddhist center, Zen Village in Miami. Nancy Badia then began to wire beads and make necklaces and bracelets.



One thing led to another… After 25 years, Nancy and her husband have decided to think great, but without abandoning the ideals of youth. Buddha Mama is the brand born under the signs of Buddhism and Jewelery, so much that he participated at Couture in Las Vegas. Waiting for the spirit of purity, the designer proposes rings, bracelets and necklaces of exuberant forms, deliberately oriental, but with an all-American liveliness. Gold, lacquer and precious stones are the elements used for jewelery collections that remind us the origins of the Maison in a Coachella-style. Alessia Mongrando
















