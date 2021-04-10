Ladybugs and rings for Mabina’s spring











Spring news from Mabina Gioielli, a Milanese brand of bijoux at affordable prices. The brand offers four 925 silver rings, with or without cubic zirconia, in natural white or pink. The design follows a simple weave that moves the surface. The rings are offered for 65 euros, or 69 euros with cubic zirconia. In tune with the summer is also the series of bijoux inspired by the ladybug.



In this case it is a 925 silver set consisting of a necklace, bracelet and earrings. The necklace (45 centimeters, priced at 42 euros) is made up of a thin link, which embraces the ladybug charm drawn in silver and colored with red enamel. The decoration of the wings is made with cubic zirconia. In the same style are the button earrings (26 euros) and the bracelet (36 euros).