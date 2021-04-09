Jean Prounis, the new antiquity











The new ancient jewels by Jean Prounis in New York, with the thought of the classic Greece ♦

Jean Prounis is a young woman and designer from New York. Better to specify sex, because in the French language Jean is a male name (the female version is Jeanne). But in the American melting pot the names are transformed, as are the traditions. That of the Prounis family, who emigrated to America in the thirties from their native Greece, has nothing to do with jewelry. Jean’s great-grandfather, Otto Prounis, was a co-owner of a night club in front of the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York. But, in a sense, the cultural heritage of the family was gathered by the designer.

TJean Prounis founded his jewelry house inspired by the jewels of the classical era. For example with earrings that are shaped like some antique vases.

His bracelets, earrings and rings, in short, are inspired by those worn by the ancestors dressed in peplos who strolled in the agora or between the forum and the circus. Merit of Jean’s grandfather, bibliophile with a vast collection of volumes on ancient Greek-Roman antiquities. From this passion also comes the choice to use almost pure gold, at 22 carats, as in antiquity. And the style has been defined as Meso-Greco-Aleppo, which always refers to an archaeological connotation. In any case, the jewels are appreciated, and so Bergdorf Goodman has put them on sale in New York. Margherita Donato