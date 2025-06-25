Earrings for the summer: the Tuscan brand Giovanni Raspini has decided to offer a range of earrings suitable for the hottest season. The selection is simply called Summer Earrings, which includes countless variations. The Tuscan designer has chosen to explore the theme of drop earrings, minimal, delicate and with iconic textures: snake, crocodile, hammered and even floral.



But this selection also includes the classic three-dimensional hoop earrings, which offer two different types of woven decoration. The offer is completed with three other models that, inspired by the theme of studs and spikes, are part of a new search for contemporary shapes and textures. Overall, the Summer Earrings collection is available in 12 models, made in both silver and gold-plated silver, for a total of 24 pieces.

