Orecchini Margherita Luce in argento dorato
Orecchini Margherita Luce in argento dorato

Giovanni Raspini’s Summer Earrings

Earrings for the summer: the Tuscan brand Giovanni Raspini has decided to offer a range of earrings suitable for the hottest season. The selection is simply called Summer Earrings, which includes countless variations. The Tuscan designer has chosen to explore the theme of drop earrings, minimal, delicate and with iconic textures: snake, crocodile, hammered and even floral.

Orecchini a cerchio in argento
Silver Hoop Earrings

But this selection also includes the classic three-dimensional hoop earrings, which offer two different types of woven decoration. The offer is completed with three other models that, inspired by the theme of studs and spikes, are part of a new search for contemporary shapes and textures. Overall, the Summer Earrings collection is available in 12 models, made in both silver and gold-plated silver, for a total of 24 pieces.
Orecchini Jolly
Jolly Earrings

Orecchini Goccia Serpente Piccoli in argento
Small Silver Snake Drop Earrings
Orecchini Goccia Serpente Piccoli Dorati
Small Gold Snake Drop Earrings
Orecchini Goccia Millefiori dorati
Gold Millefiori Drop Earrings

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana con cristalli di osmio indossata
Previous Story

The Secrets of Precious Osmium

Pendente della collezione Billion Dreams. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

The surprising jewels Capolavoro

Latest from Argento

Anello in argento con cubic zirconia azzurra

Quinto Ego at finger

In the deep Tuscany, Quinto Ego jewels’s have the oldest fragrance of silver craftworks. In Tuscany,