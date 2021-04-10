Ara Vartanian, rebellious but not too much











Ara Vartanian: diamonds mounted on the contrary, tourmalines, rubies and a lot of Brazilian imagination. Her boutique in Sao Paulo has become a destination for many celebrities ♦

The fortunes do not come alone: we must it help. And this is, perhaps, what he did Ara Vartanian, Brazilian jeweler who a few years ago saw Kate Moss enter his boutique in Sao Paulo. Of course, she really came because the reputation of the designer had crossed the ocean. The good fortune must be helped, in fact. “It was an absolutely lucky encounter,” said Vartanian. “I was having lunch near my showroom, and they called me to say that Kate Moss was in the shop and wanted a tanzanite ring designed for her.” He is a lover of tanzanite, so everything fits. She also loves tourmalines and the rubies, actually.

The e-mails sent after shopping by the British model, enthusiastic buying, have increased the fame of the designer. Born into a family of jewelers, Ara Vartanian says she grew up among the precious stones. But he chose to use them often with a casual anti-traditionalism, with sometimes surprising geometries. One of the latest innovations, however, are the diamonds mounted on the contrary, highlighting the part usually hidden. He is graduate in economics from Boston University, and was also able to use the tools of finance to intelligently manage his business. And to fascinate clients such as Penelope Cruz, Céline Dion, Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Gisele Bundchen and Sharon Stone. Success convinced him to open boutiques in New York, Los Angeles.

