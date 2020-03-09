The fashion jewels of Dvccio











Roberta Marinelli and Giovanni Selvi are founders and owners of the Dvccio brand. For those who are not Italian, it is necessary to specify that the name is written as it was in ancient Latin and, therefore, it is more easily pronounced as Duccio. Which is also a typical Tuscan name: in fact, Dvccio is based in Sansepolcro, near Arezzo, one of the Italian jewelry districts.



Not only that: the brand is also the expression of a company that has worked for years as a supplier of chains and more: the Egr Italia Group, which gave birth to the Dvccio brand, chaired by Giovanni Selvi, while Roberta Marinelli is director delegate.



Among other things, Dvccio is also planning a brand extension with Dvccio Jewel Bag, an innovative line of jewel bags that can be personalized with your own initial. It is the same philosophy as the jewelry of the Tuscan brand, which also has a line of jewelry with the letters of the alphabet. Dvccio focuses on fashion jewelry in bronze or silver, sometimes treated with galvanic gold, enamel or semi-precious stones, handmade. The brand has already conquered its space in Italy and has appeared on foreign markets in Brazil, Australia and New Zealand, with good success.















