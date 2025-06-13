Collana in argento dorato Tubogas Croco
Collana in argento dorato Tubogas Croco

Giovanni Raspini Tubogas Croco

Tubogas Croco is one of Giovanni Raspini’s new proposals for summer 2025. The name of the collection suggests its stylistic key: tubogas is the tubular band, with links joined without welding, which has been a great classic of world goldsmithing since the first half of the twentieth century. Soft and essential, tubogas is an enveloping material used above all (but not only) for bracelets or necklaces. The second word in the name, Croco, refers to the crocodile.

Collana in argento
Silver Necklace

The collection proposed by Giovanni Raspini is created using the crocodile texture motif, used in the cast inserts placed on the ends of the bracelets and as a central decoration of the necklace. The jewelry line of the Tuscan brand is composed of a soft band necklace (in silver and gilded silver), three open rigid bangles and a spiral one (all also in silver and gilded silver).
Bracciale Tubogas Croco Doppio
Tubogas Croco Double Bracelet

Bracciale Tubogas Croco argento naturale
Tubogas Croco Natural Silver Bracelet
Bracciale Tubogas Croco Grande
Tubogas Croco Large Bracelet

