Giovanni Raspini Tubogas Croco

Tubogas Croco is one of Giovanni Raspini’s new proposals for summer 2025. The name of the collection suggests its stylistic key: tubogas is the tubular band, with links joined without welding, which has been a great classic of world goldsmithing since the first half of the twentieth century. Soft and essential, tubogas is an enveloping material used above all (but not only) for bracelets or necklaces. The second word in the name, Croco, refers to the crocodile.



The collection proposed by Giovanni Raspini is created using the crocodile texture motif, used in the cast inserts placed on the ends of the bracelets and as a central decoration of the necklace. The jewelry line of the Tuscan brand is composed of a soft band necklace (in silver and gilded silver), three open rigid bangles and a spiral one (all also in silver and gilded silver).

