Giovanni Raspini, collezione Selene indossato
Giovanni Raspini, collezione Selene

Diamond silver with Selene by Giovanni Raspini

In Greek mythology, Selene was the goddess and personification of the Moon. Several lovers were attributed to her in various myths, including Zeus, Pan and the charming shepherd Endymion. In short, Selena was someone who knew how to achieve her goals, even at the highest Olympic level. Perhaps the charm of the ancient goddess inspired Giovanni Raspini in the new Selene collection, created with the particular technique of diamond-cutting silver. Diamond-cutting is a process of finishing the jewel, which consists of engraving a surface of metal, gold or silver, using a diamond tip. The micro-incisions have the effect of multiplying the reflections and brilliance of the jewel. The metal of the collection has been subjected to a concave diamond-cutting of some highlighted parts, with a sharp and bright cut.

Anello in argento diamantato
Diamond silver ring

The jewels of the Selene collection, in any case, have a shape that does not recall the moon, but rather the intertwining of a plant. The structure with a branched pattern of burnished silver elements, culminates in spheres. The Selene collection includes eight pieces: two necklaces, a pendant, a bracelet, two rings and two earrings.
Bracciale della collezione Selene
Selene collection bracelet

Pendente della collezione Selene
Selene collection pendant
Orecchini della collezione Selene
Selene collection earrings
Collana in argento diamantato
Diamond silver necklace

Lascia un commento



