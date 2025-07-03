A silver summer, like the splashes of the sea waves. The Spanish brand PdPaola offers it, with a selection of its jewelry called Silver Additions. As the name suggests, these are silver jewelry, such as the Twist Pavé hoops or the pendants from the La Perla collection, or the ring from the Orbit collection.



The jewelry is already in the PdPaola catalog, which is now offering them again in view of the summer holidays. The brand, as part of its commitment to using more responsible materials, has decided to introduce recycled silver in the production of many jewelry pieces. Recycled silver comes from sources verified by recognized organizations.



Even if the selection is designed for the summer season, PdPaola reminds you of the rules for caring for your silver jewelry:

1. Avoid exposure to chemicals or aggressive products, such as perfumes and cosmetics.

2. Remove jewelry when bathing or swimming. Avoid contact with chlorine, sand and salt water.

3. Remove your jewelry before practicing any sport or physical activity to avoid exposing it to shocks and sweat.

4. Do not wear your jewelry while sleeping to avoid accidental damage. Store it in a clean, dry and cool place.

5. Avoid extreme temperatures and direct sunlight.

