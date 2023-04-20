Copricapo gioiello in resina e metallo. Foto: Niko Mondì

How to make resin jewelry

There are those who wear jewels. And there are those who want to create them with their own hands, maybe resin jewelry. Yeah, but how to make resin jewelry? What is needed? What are the basic steps. Let’s see how you can create a resin jewel in the size and with the design that you have decided. This is exactly why resin jewelry has become increasingly popular in recent years. It’s easy to see why: it’s a material that’s versatile, inexpensive, and can be used to create a wide variety of designs. If the idea of creating your own resin jewelry appeals to you, here is a detailed guide to get you started.

Collezione Reef, bracciale in resina e ottone
Collezione Reef, bracciale in resina e ottone di Marie-Hélène de Taillac

Materials Needed:
• Epoxy resin
• Mixing cups
• Stir sticks
• Silicone mold
• Pigment or dye (optional)
• Glitter (optional)
• Jewelry findings (jump rings, earring hooks, etc.)
• Sandpaper
• Protective gear (gloves, mask, goggles)

Questo kit di resina epossidica è venduto su Amazon a 78,99 euro
Questo kit di resina epossidica è venduto su Amazon a 78,99 euro

Step 1: Prepare your workspace
Resin is a messy material, so you’ll want to work in a well-ventilated area that’s protected from dust and debris. Cover your workspace with plastic or newspaper and put on protective gear, including gloves, a mask, and goggles.

Stampo in silicone per anelli rotondi in resina epossidica, misure assortite, per creare gioielli in resina, anche questo si trova facilmente su Amazon
Stampo in silicone per anelli rotondi in resina epossidica, misure assortite, per creare gioielli in resina, anche questo si trova facilmente su Amazon

Step 2: Mix the resin
Follow the instructions on the epoxy resin packaging to mix the resin and hardener in the correct proportions. Pour the resin into a mixing cup and stir for 2-3 minutes, making sure to scrape the sides and bottom of the cup to ensure the mixture is thoroughly combined.

Step 3: Add color and glitter (optional)
If you want to add color to your resin, you can use pigment or dye. Be careful not to add too much, as this can affect the curing process. You can also add glitter or other small decorative items at this stage.

Step 4: Pour the resin
Pour the resin mixture into your silicone mold. If you’re making a pendant or earrings, you can use a mold with a hole at the top for the jump ring. If you’re making a bracelet or ring, you can use a mold with a flat surface.

Anello realizzato a mano e venduto su Etsy, con cristalli di alluminio, filo di rame, resina epossidica, quarzo tibetano, quarzo rutilato dorato, ametista, granato e quarzo rosa
Anello realizzato a mano e venduto su Etsy, con cristalli di alluminio, filo di rame, resina epossidica, quarzo tibetano, quarzo rutilato dorato, ametista, granato e quarzo rosa

Step 5: Remove bubbles
Use a heat gun or blowtorch to remove any bubbles that may have formed in the resin. Be careful not to hold the heat source too close to the resin or for too long, as this can cause the resin to overheat and cure too quickly.

La preparazione della resina epossidica della creatrice Katherine Swift
La preparazione della resina epossidica della creatrice Katherine Swift

Step 6: Cure the resin
Follow the instructions on the resin packaging to determine the cure time. This can range from a few hours to overnight. Once the resin has cured, remove it from the mold and trim any excess using sandpaper.

Stampi per la resina epossidica
Stampi per la resina epossidica

Step 7: Add jewelry findings
Attach jump rings or earring hooks to the resin pieces using pliers. If you’re making a bracelet or ring, you can use a strong adhesive to attach the resin piece to a metal base.

Lavorazione di un oggetto di resina
Lavorazione di un oggetto di resina

Step 8: Enjoy your new jewelry!
Your resin jewelry is now complete and ready to wear or gift to a friend. Store your pieces in a cool, dry place to prevent them from becoming cloudy or discolored over time.

Orecchini in ottone, resina e cristalli
Orecchini in ottone, resina e cristalli

In conclusion, creating your own resin jewelry can be a fun and rewarding DIY project. With the right materials and techniques, you can make beautiful and unique pieces that reflect your personal style. Happy crafting!

Collana in resina indossata. Foto: Aog Pixels
Collana in resina indossata. Foto: Aog Pixels

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini pendenti in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio
Previous Story

Affordable diamond jewelry from Grown Brilliance

Latest from da sapere