In the folds of Carolina Neves

In the folds of beautiful jewelry there is also Plissé, a collection signed by Brazilian designer Carolina Neves, who uses folded surfaces to make jewelry. The jewels are in gold and precious stones, such as diamonds, or semi-precious, such as tourmaline. The folds (plissé in French), in addition to giving volume and movement to the jewel, are also very decorative when worn with earrings, necklace or ring. She met success with her amulet pendants, jewels with funny phrases, in 18K yellow gold, white and black rhodium, with noble stones such as emeralds, rubies, diamonds and tourmalines.



Carolina Neves founded her small Maison in 2011. The passion for precious stones was inherited from her father, while that for fashion was passed on by her mother from an early age: two influences that made Carolina Neves’ entry natural. in the world of jewelry. Born 35 years ago in São Paulo, the designer is currently one of the most acclaimed jewelers in Brazil and sells her collections on major online shopping platforms, such as Moda Operandi, Broken English and Five Story.

















