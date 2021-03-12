Rubeus wears the Milan Cathedral



The Milan Cathedral, in Italy, is the symbol of the city, which inspired the new Rubeus collection. The large church is located in the square of the same name, in the center of the city and is the largest church in Italy: the basilica of St. Peter in Rome, in fact, is located in the territory of the Vatican City, which is an autonomous state. Not only the Duomo of Milan is also the third largest church in the world by surface and the sixth by volume. A necessary premise to underline the choice of the Milanese Maison, founded by Nataliya Bondarenko, who is also the creative director.



The Duomo di Rubeus high jewelery collection consists of rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces made up of bezels in yellow or white gold and precious stones. The geometric pattern alludes to the building’s Gothic-style windows, transformed into elements that move the surface of the jewel. In some pieces, the bezels contain a brilliant-cut diamond, or sapphires, emeralds, rubies. In other cases, the same shape is adopted to give shape to semi-precious stones, such as jasper, spinel, tourmaline, turquoise or amethyst.

















