ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — March 13, 2021 at 4:20 am

The precious bridge of Dima Jewelery


x



From Kuwait (but with Palestinian origins) to Canada, then to Cairo … The story of Dima Rashid and of her brand Dima Jewellery, is similar to that of many other women forced to travel the world due to geopolitical tensions. Dima Rashid, however, has chosen a path that has led her to success: her jewels have been worn by celebrities such as Queen Rania of Jordan, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Williams, Susan Sarandon , Eva Mendez. Gold jewelery, often with a hammered surface, and precious stones. Luxurious jewels, but without exaggerating: they are a tip, in short, between Western and Middle Eastern tastes, which prefers an intense use of yellow metal.

Orecchini a forma di serpente in giada nera, rubini e diamanti
Orecchini a forma di serpente in giada nera, rubini e diamanti

Founded in 2003, Dima Jewelery uses ethically guaranteed materials for its jewels that come from Persia and India and are handmade. In some cases the stones are carved, adding further value to the craftsmanship of composition. The jewels are sold in the boutique in Cairo and other Gulf cities, but also online.
Orecchini di turchese intagliato, rubino e smeraldo
Orecchini di turchese intagliato, rubino e smeraldo

Orecchini a bottone in oro 18 carati martellato a mano
Orecchini a bottone in oro 18 carati martellato a mano
Orecchini in oro, lapislazzulo e rubini
Orecchini in oro, lapislazzulo e rubini
Orecchini in oro 18 carati martellato a mano
Orecchini in oro 18 carati martellato a mano
Collana in oro 18 carati martellato a mano
Collana in oro 18 carati martellato a mano
Anello in oro e ametista
Anello in oro e ametista
Orecchini con ametista intagliata e crisoprasio
Orecchini con ametista intagliata e crisoprasio

Orecchini con zaffiri, acquamarina e diamanti
Orecchini con zaffiri, acquamarina e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *