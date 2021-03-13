The precious bridge of Dima Jewelery



From Kuwait (but with Palestinian origins) to Canada, then to Cairo … The story of Dima Rashid and of her brand Dima Jewellery, is similar to that of many other women forced to travel the world due to geopolitical tensions. Dima Rashid, however, has chosen a path that has led her to success: her jewels have been worn by celebrities such as Queen Rania of Jordan, Naomi Campbell, Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum, Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Williams, Susan Sarandon , Eva Mendez. Gold jewelery, often with a hammered surface, and precious stones. Luxurious jewels, but without exaggerating: they are a tip, in short, between Western and Middle Eastern tastes, which prefers an intense use of yellow metal.



Founded in 2003, Dima Jewelery uses ethically guaranteed materials for its jewels that come from Persia and India and are handmade. In some cases the stones are carved, adding further value to the craftsmanship of composition. The jewels are sold in the boutique in Cairo and other Gulf cities, but also online.

















