









How to choose a jewel to give to a child for communion, confirmation, birthday? Maybe you are looking for an idea? Here are the right tips to choose a jewel to give to a child, boy or girl ♦ ︎

Anniversaries, communions, confirmations, ceremonies, birthdays, name days. Sooner or later the time comes to give a gift to your son, nephew, cousin, godson, son of friends, of relatives, of uncle, of aunt … In short, you are looking for a jewel to give to a child, boy or a girl . You have already tried to search on Google, but nothing: you only find advertising. All jewelry brands offer bracelets, necklaces or earrings to give to children. Yeah, but what do you choose? Here are some tips: read it before making any wrong purchases.



Jewels for girls

There are two schools of thought: some believe that earrings should be avoided until the girls are about 13 years old. Others, on the other hand, hasten to allow the hole in the girls’ ears, with earrings, from the earliest years of life. It depends on the different uses and customs of cultures, populations, countries. Only you can know if the earrings for a child are welcome or not. In case they are, it is better to opt for very compact earrings, stud or with a very small circle. The pendants risk widening the hole and deforming the lobe and, furthermore, they can get caught on something while playing a game. Attention to the dimensions: don’t choose earrings for adults, unless it’s a jewel to keep in the drawer and to wear when the child has grown up. A bracelet can be a neutral solution. In this case, it is better to choose something that can be customized with the initials or with the girl’s name, as well for a little chain with pendant.



Jewelry for boy

Years ago, the parents gave away to males a pin gold for tie (probably no longer exist). Alternatively, a classic gift consists of a gold bracelet with a name tag engraved with the child’s name. This type of gift is also rarer, but still resists. Be careful, however, to choose the right size: the chain must not be too thin, almost invisible, but neither too large compared to the build of a child or a boy. The same goes for the chain with medal, religious or with other symbols: it is important that the dimension is proportionate to the recipient. Needless to give to a child, on the occasion of a religious ceremony, masculine jewels that are too aggressive, such as leather bracelets with skull or weapons symbols.

Gold or silver?

Gold is undoubtedly the most classic solution, although the most expensive. Attention, however, to the carats. Giving 9 carat gold means that only 37.5% of “pure gold”, while the 14-carat gold will be 58.3% of yellow metal and 18-carat metal at 75%. In short, not all gold is the same. Not only: if the 9 carat gold is only pure for only 37.5%, it means that the remaining 62.5% is composed of other metals. Which? There is a risk that the child will suffer from allergies, for example, to nickel. Better, therefore, you find before: maybe the mother knows and even if she suffers from an allergy it is possible that the daughter also has the same problem. In any case, it would be better not to bet on gold with low carats: the purer the better. However, ask the jeweler for the composition of the alloy with which the jewel is made.

But how much is your budget? Can’t you afford a gold jewel? Maybe silver is the right solution. In this case, be careful that it is sterling silver, the purest. How to find out? Simple on sterling silver jewelry, which is 92.5% pure, is engraved the number 925. This type of silver keeps the original white color better than the others. Also in this case the classic choice falls on a chain bracelet and necklace, while silver earrings are not recommended. In these years, bracelets to be personalized with pendants are very fashionable: if you choose the right ones, which can have a relationship with the child (for example, letters that make up the name), it can be an interesting gift idea and not too expensive.