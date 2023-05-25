In Milan in Montenapo with Alviero Martini 1st Class

The journey with Alviero Martini 1A Classe continues. The fashion and accessories brand, which became famous for its bags decorated with maps, has also launched jewelery lines inspired by famous places around the world. This time the place chosen is the same city that saw the birth of the brand. The jewelry line is called Montenapo, short for via Monte Napoleone, the luxury shopping street in the city. The jewels are made of 925 silver and the dominant motif of the jewels is the 1A Classe lettering, with single letters that become a decorative element with a decisive and rigorous style.

All the jewels of the Montenapo collection, necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings, are available in the silver version or with yellow gold plating. The necklaces in the collection are 40 cm long and have a personalized closure. They are made up of a light chain and a central motif, with single letters forming the word 1 Classe, in the silver version (89 euros) and in the yellow gold-plated silver version (99 euros).

The two bracelet models are also available both in the silver version (49 euros) and with yellow gold plating (59 euros). The bangle model, in 925 silver and with an adjustable size, is the masterpiece of the collection. The 1A Classe lettering is repeated three times and becomes real logomania (239 euros). The rings are adjustable in two sizes, in the silver version (39 euros) and in yellow gold-plated silver (49 euros). Finally, the earrings are offered in two versions (49 euros or 59 euros).